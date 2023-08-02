Durand Cup 2023: 12 ISL Sides, 5 I-League Clubs and Armed Forces from India, Nepal and Bangladesh Compete in Asia's Oldest Football Tournament

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup will be kick-off the 2023-24 football season in India, one of the more important ones in recent memory. Expanded Indian Super League and I-League seasons, interspersed by the national team’s numerous commitments. But first, the oldest football tournament in Asia.

The Durand Cup will pit all Indian Super League sides against the top I-League clubs as well as teams from lower divisions, along with teams from Armed Forces. This year’s tournament will also see the participation of foreign teams after a gap of 27 years, with the Army teams of Nepal and Bangladesh also participating.

The Kolkata derby, one of the biggest footballing derbies in the world, between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will again be the cornerstone of the tournament. Other derbies include the Kerala derby between ISL side Kerala Blasters and 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala.

Regional rivalries will also be played with Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC and champions Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala facing off in the group stage, as well as, North-East United FC taking on Shillong Lajong.

The 24 teams of the 132nd Edition have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Three of the groups - A, B and C - are to be played across four venues of Kolkata - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), East Bengal Ground (EBG), Mohun Bagan Ground (MBG) - while a majority of the Group D and E matches will be hosted by Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Kokrajhar, the newest Durand Cup host city, will be hosting all matches of Group F along with a Group D and E game each. Guwahati and Kokrajhar will also host one quarter-final game each. The rest of the knockouts will be held in Kolkata.

Durand Cup 2023 - Groups and Fixtures

The six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage.

Last year the tournament was also played in Manipur at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium as the state government also supported in organising the tournament. The situation in the state of Manipur though, meant a moving out was inevitable.

Bengaluru are current holders of the Durand Cup, Shimla Trophy and the President’s Cup.

Watch the LIVE coverage of Durand Cup 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as live stream on SonyLIV starting 3rd August 2023 from 6.00 pm IST.