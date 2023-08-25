Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-final: Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa Clash in Guwahati

Guwahati football fans, thrilled after having seen home side NorthEast United FC qualify for the semi-finals, can now as neutrals expect a thrilling knockout clash between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, two top sides of the Indian Super League (ISL). The third 132nd Durand Cup quarter-final at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium kicks-off at 6.00pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Both Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle and the Gaurs’ Manolo Marquez are in the midst of establishing new squads and formations but have still managed to showcase attractive and effective football in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-final Fixtures: Kolkata Derby Possible Only in Final

The Marina Machans have scored nine times and conceded twice, while the Gaurs have conceded the same number, scoring 11 in return. Whereas the former have majorly overhauled their attack line this year, Manolo Marquez has looked for more solidity in defence and midfield, with his new setup.

If the tournament is any evidence, those new signings, like Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro and Farukh Chowdhury for Chennaiyin and Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Oneindia and Rowllin Borges for the Gaurs, have settled down well and an absorbing battle is on the cards.

In a pre-match chat, Goa captain Brandon Fernandez said, “We’ve had a good start to the season, and that has helped in building our confidence as well. We’d now like to keep this going, and head to the ISL on a strong note."

“Chennaiyin FC presents us with our toughest test so far in the ongoing Durand Cup. They did well in the group stage and are in good form. We had a good outing during our group stage as well, but we could have been better in terms of performance, both defensively and in terms of attacking."

“That said, we’re confident in ourselves and can bring our a-game to the pitch tomorrow. We aim for nothing less than a win, and will give it our all."

The FC Goa think-tank, led by head coach Manolo Marquez, has so far handed minutes to almost every player in the Durand Cup squad. New signing Carl McHugh is also expected to play a role for the Gaurs in the knockout stages of the competition.

It is a highly anticipated clash and we can expect a close fight.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 132nd Durand Cup 2023 on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as livestream on SonyLIV.