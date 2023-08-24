Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-final: Former Champions East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala Face-off

The second quarter-final of the 132nd Durand Cup is going to be a clash between two former champions East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala FC, who go head to head on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The match kicks off at 6.00pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

East Bengal are the joint highest (16 times) winners of the Durand Cup and lead the head-to-head 3-2 in six previous encounters against the Malabarians. The last game between the two ended in a draw but Gokulam ousted the Kolkata giants the last time they met in the semi-finals of this very tournament, before going on to win it in 2019.

Given the history and the footballing cultures that the two sides represent, it is sure to be a needle clash at the VYBK come Friday evening in front of roaring packed stands.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-final Fixtures: Kolkata Derby Possible Only in Final

Both coaches shared their thoughts after final training ahead of the big day. Carles Cuadrat, the East Bengal gaffer said, “The stakes are obviously higher in the knockouts, but I believe in taking one match at a time. We faced some strong opponents in the group stage, and doing well against them has boosted our confidence. Gokulam were the champions of their group, so a tough match awaits us at the VYBK tomorrow. Our fans will surely fill the stadium with their Joy East Bengal chants."

That confidence was boosted several times over with the win in the Kolkata derby and East Bengal do look the side currently on the upswing.

Notwithstanding the final group game loss to Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala have also done more than enough to claim their deserving place in the last eight. Said Domingo Oramas, their Head Coach ahead of the game, “We will play against a big team, ISL players and in their city, but we are excited and we are preparing the match to do all our best. We need to be compact in defence and brave and be attacking to do a good performance. We want to enjoy and give happiness to our supporters.”

While Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhkumar, Siverio, Saul Crespo and Cleiton Silva are some of the players to look out for in the East Bengal Ranks, the likes of Sreekuttan, Sourav, Noufal, Nili Perdomo and Alex Sanchez are likely to cause the maximum impact for Gokulam.

The atmosphere also promises to be electric at the VYBK for an enthralling game of football.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 132nd Durand Cup 2023 on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as livestream on SonyLIV.