Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-final Fixtures Announced: Kolkata Derby Possible Only in Final

The line-up for the quarter-finals of the 132nd Durand Cup were announced in Kolkata on Tuesday after a draw was held virtually by the Local Organizing Committee along with representatives of the eight qualified teams present.

A decision to shift the first quarter-final from Kokrajhar to Guwahati was also taken, taking into consideration the playing conditions accentuated by the inclement weather.

East Bengal qualified as group A winners, as Mumbai City, Gokulam Kerala, FC Goa, Chennaiyin and Indian Army booked their spot in the quarters as group winners from B through to F respectively. NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan SG qualified from Group D and A as the best of second-place teams.

The quarter-final line-ups of the 132nd IndianOil Durand Cup, to be played at 18.00hrs at all venues, are as follows:

Quarter-final 1 - (August 24, 2023 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati): NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army

Quarter-final 2 - (August 25, 2023 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata): East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Quarter-final 3 - (August 26, 2023 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati): FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Quarter-final 4 - (August 27, 2023 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata): Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC

After the Indian Army Football Team versus Rajasthan United FC Group F game in Kokrajhar concluded on Monday evening and it became clear who the eight qualified teams were, a video call was arranged where representatives of all qualified teams came on board. A live draw of lots was then conducted in front of them and four teams to play in Kolkata and four teams to play in Guwahati were finalised.

Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-finals Teams:

East Bengal FC: Carles Cuadrat’s team delivered a remarkable performance in their last two group-stage matches. They secured victories against both the ISL and I-League champions, bouncing back from a disappointing 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army in the opening match. As a result, with seven points, the Red and Gold topped Group A and secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: The Mariners have advanced to the quarter-finals as one of the two best second-placed teams in the competition, having overtaken Mohammedan SC due to a superior goal difference.

Mumbai City FC: With three wins in three matches, the Islanders have qualified for the next round as the group topper.

Gokulam Kerala FC: With two wins in two matches, Gokulam Kerala have guaranteed their place in the quarter-finals as the group topper with one game to spare.

FC Goa: The Gaurs secured their place in the quarter-finals as the topper of Group D.

NorthEast United FC: A remarkable 3-1 comeback victory against Downtown Heroes in the final game ensures that the Highlanders have secured their place in the quarter-finals as one of the two best second-placed teams.

Chennaiyin FC: The Super Machans have qualified for the quarter-finals with a perfect win record.

Indian Army: The Indian Army have taken pole position in their group after two wins from their opening two games. Even a draw in their final game against Rajasthan United FC will help them progress to the next round. While a loss would result in elimination.

The Durand Cup 2023 kick-started on August 03, with the final slated for September 03 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. A total of 24-teams, up from 20 last time, took part in this year’s edition, including two foreign teams from Nepal and Bangladesh and all 12 teams of India’s top football division, the Indian Super League (ISL).