Durand Cup 2023: Shillong Lajong Register 2-1 Win Over Downtown Heroes Despite Being Down by 10-Men.

Downtown Heroes FC – 1 (Ronney 23’ (og) Shillong Lajong FC – 2 (Ronney 36’ 52’)

Two-headed goals from Ronney Wilson Kharbudon helped the 10-men Shillong Lajong FC defeat Downtown Heroes, Srinagar 2-1. The club based out of Shillong ended their run in the Durand Cup on a high as the fixture took place at the SAI Stadium.

Ironically, Ronney Wilson was the one who scored an own goal which gave the Downtown Heroes the lead. The Lajong keeper was also shown a straight red in the 10th minute of the game as the side managed to finish the tournament with three points from three matches.

The head coach of Shillong Lajong, Bobby Lyngdoh Nongbet, made 9 changes from the previous lineup. Figo Syndai and the skipper, Hardy Cliff Nongbri managed to retain their spot in the playing-11. The head coach of the Downtown Heroes, Hilal Rasool Parray, had named a strong lineup for their historic debut at the Durand Cup.

Shillong Lajong were playing for their pride as they had no chance of qualifying for the knockouts whilst the Downtown Heroes had the chance to make a mark at the highest level of Indian football.

The side based on Kashmir, started off on the front foot against the experienced Shillong side. Lajong keeper managed to make a save off Parvaj Bhuiya’s shot with the Downtown Heroes showing intent early on.

The first real chance of the half came for Shillong Lajong as Pursunep’s effort was saved brilliantly by Downtown Heroes keeper Paramjit Baghel. However, a counterattack on that save led to the Shillong Lajong being reduced to ten men. The Nigerian Ezelkeil Oroh was free on coal after being cut down by Lanjong keeper, Ngamsanglena Haokip who rushed outside the box. Lajong played in a positive manner despite tej setback as they almost broke the deadlock in the 16th minute.

The cross by Kynsailang Khongsit’s cross was received by Laiwang Bohham before the Heroes could punch away the header which was off target.

The efforts made by Figo Syndai later bit the side netting as the Heroes broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute due to an own goal by Ronney Wilson.

The skipper, Shahid Nazir of the Downtown hero’s freekick was deflected in by Ronney which gave the Kashmiri side the lead.

Shillong Lajong persisted with the positive brand of football as they managed to score the equaliser in the 36th minute. The corner by Laiwang Bohham was received by Figo Syndai who then went on to Ronney Wilson who was waiting in the line as he made amends for his own goal and the team went into the break with a goal apiece.

The Downtown Heroes attempted to utilize their man advantage but were not able to find the crucial move in the final stretch of the game. But Shillong Lajong were a threat on the counterattacks and made use of their set-pieces. Captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri’s setpiece from the centre circle was met by Ronney Wilson’s header to give the 10-men side their lead.

Figo Syntai had a golden opportunity to finish off the game but he shot wide after the Downtown keeper spilled the ball off a corner. Shillong Lajong saw off the rest of the game as they signed off the tournament with a win and with confidence into the I – League season, which they have been promoted this year.