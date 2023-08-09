Durand Cup Acting As Preparation For AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC Boss Des Buckingham

Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mumbai City FC’s head coach Des Buckingham has already set his sights on AFC Champions League and viewing the Durand Cup as a preparatory event leading up to Asia’s most prestigious tournament, where the Islanders will go neck-to-neck against some of Asia’s elite clubs.

Mumbai City are set to represent the nation for the second time in this season’s AFC Champions League. The Islanders showcased an impressive performance during their inaugural appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, securing two wins and ultimately finishing second in their group.

“I spoke earlier about using the Durand Cup to prepare us for the AFC Champions League. I’m happy with the minutes and the performance of the players who started but it’s important to test the depths of our squad to give other players minutes and opportunities to showcase what they can do. They were a large reason as to why we were successful last year, whether they started or finished the game, and it’s going to be the case this season too," Buckingham was quoted by the club’s website.

Mumbai City romped to a 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their second group-stage match of the 2023 Durand Cup on Tuesday. Buckingham’s side is currently leading Group B with six points from two matches.

The Islanders’ continued their goal-scoring spree in the second match after securing a comfortable 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC in the opening game. Head coach, Buckingham, was pleased with his side’s performance, he cut a figure of focus with his attention firmly on the significant challenges that lie ahead in the season.

“I am happy with the result, (we won) with a 5-0 scoreline anyway. We had a game two days ago and it was only our second competitive game of the season. So, we had a plan around making sure we got more minutes into certain players, but also giving opportunities to other players in our squad," Buckingham said after the match.

As Mumbai City continue their 2023 Durand Cup campaign against the Indian Navy FT on August 19 in their final group-stage game, the Islanders will be looking forward to finding out their opponents at the 2023-24 AFC Champions League with the Group Stage Draw scheduled for August 24.