Durand Cup: Debutants Punjab FC Announce Squad to Take On Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Punjab FC officially announced their 26-man squad for the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup. They will go up against Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants. as their opening fixture in Group A. The match will be played at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan on Monday

The squad named by head coach Staikos Vergetis, has a mixture of youth and experience for their debut match at the Durand Cup

The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain.

The squad includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre that was made before the start of the season.

Punjab FC will be playing their first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practising in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup fixtures.

The club was able to retain its core members who were part of the I-League winning season. Pramveer who was part of the U-17 Indian team in the AFC Asia Cup and Ayush Deshwal have been promoted from the Academy to the senior team.

“Our plan is to present one team with a lot of defensive cohesion, a team that will be compact to avoid any possible chances from the opponent. At the same time, we are working on our offensive transitions to have a competitive game against a very strong side in Mohun Bagan," said head coach Staikos Vergetis, ahead of the team’s first match.

Luka Majcen will lead the side in the Durand Cup.

“We are looking forward to the game tomorrow, we have a balanced team of players from the last season as well as quite a few exciting new players. We know we are playing against a big club, and though we respect our opponent we will go strong with our plans," said Luka.

“It is pretty early in the season, so we’d want to see where we stand and evaluate the things we need to improve for the long season ahead," he added.

Punjab FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Melroy Assisi, Pramveer, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee

Midfielders: Ricky Shabong, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Tongbram Matheson Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Kingslee Fernandes, Prasanth K Mohan, Leon Augustine, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera (Spain)

Forwards: Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen (Slovenia)