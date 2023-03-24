Ederson 'Surprised' After Not Seeing Alisson in Brazil’s Squad For Morocco Fixture

Ederson Moraes has denied passing any comment regarding the exclusion of his national teammate Alisson Becker from the Brazilian squad, which is gearing up to play a blockbuster international friendly against Morocco. Alisson has mostly been preferred as Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper with Ederson serving as the backup option.

After the interim Brazil head coach, Ramon Menezes revealed the team list for the upcoming games, Ederson, just like the majority of the Brazil fans, was stunned as he couldn’t find the name of Alisson. While being questioned about the same, the Manchester City star said to Ge Globo, “I was surprised when I saw the list first. It might be the coach’s decision,” as quoted by Sport Bible.

Also Read | Women’s Boxing C’ships: Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas Assure Silver Medals With Wins in Semis

While Ederson is anticipated to be the first-team keeper against Morocco, Ramon Menezes has called up Mycael of Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton as the other choices. Following the inclusion of the youngsters, Ederson went on to predict Alisson’s omission could be “a matter of opportunities for younger players.”

Former Brazil boss Tite, who stepped down from his role following the nation’s disappointing exit from the 2022 World Cup, gave Alisson a longer rope. In contrast to the Liverpool man’s 61 international appearances, Ederson has got the opportunity to wear the national kit in 19 matches so far. Being asked whether the 29-year-old is expecting to become a permanent name in the starting lineup from now on, Ederson made a stern remark, saying, “It’s too early to think about that.”

The City keeper, however, made it clear that he would look to get the best out of every chance. “It is always important to start a cycle and for me, I will try to start in the best way possible. As we know it is a long procedure, you can live through many phases during this period and many things can happen. You need to work hard and maintain consistency as much as possible,” Ederson further explained.

With Manchester City enjoying a good season, Ederson certainly ranks among the top goalkeepers in the Premier League this year. With 10 clean sheets so far, he is currently the fourth goalkeeper in the league tally. Interestingly, Liverpool custodian Alisson has also maintained clean sheets in 10 matches despite Liverpool’s below-par performance overall.

Read all the Latest Sports News here