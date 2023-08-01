Edison Cavani Welcomed by Tens of Thousands of Boca Juniors Fans | WATCH

Argentina’s Boca Juniors introduced its new signing Edinson Cavani to tens of thousands of fans on Monday at its Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The 36-year-old agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024 after his contract with Spain’s Valencia was terminated 12 months early,

The veteran Uruguayan striker, who was tearful as supporters cheered for him, will be the team’s key addition in its competes for the Copa Libertadores title.

Cavani wore a No. 10 shirt that was once the uniform number of Diego Maradona.

“This is a great emotion. When I was 12 I was there where you are now and I felt the desire to be here where I am now,” Cavani told fans. “After so many years in which soccer gave me a little bit of everything, I am here and enjoying with my family.”

Presentacion EN VIVO EDINSON CAVANI en LA BOMBONERA https://t.co/39h3T422Yg— Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) July 31, 2023

Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. Cavani scored just seven goals in 28 appearances for Valencia last season following his move from Manchester United last August. His career has also included spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Palermo and Danubio. Cavani, who began his career with Uruguay’s Danubio, moved to Europe in 2007.

He has been capped 136 times for Uruguay’s national team, scoring 58 goals, second-top scorer behind Luis Suarez and helped his country win the 2011 Copa America title.

The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team.

Cavani could make his debut for the Buenos Aires giants in a home Copa Libertadores match against the Uruguayan side Nacional on August 9.

(With inputs from Agencies)