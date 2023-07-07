Edwin Van der Sar in ICU After Suffering Cerebral Haemorrhage

Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, his ex-club Ajax said on Friday.

Van der Sar, 52, who spent six years at Manchester United before leaving in 2011, was most recently a director at Ajax but quit before the end of last season after the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009.

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said in a statement.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you." Ajax’s statement added.

His wife Annemarie suffered a cerebral haemorrhage in 2009 when he was a player at Old Trafford but made a full recovery.

Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after “an incredibly tough period" of more than a decade at the helm of the Amsterdam powerhouse.

His resignation came on the back of the worst season in 14 years for the top Dutch club which finished third in the Eredivisie.

Regarded as one of the world’s all-time best goalkeepers, Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

Van der Sar returned to Ajax in 2012 as director of marketing before being promoted four years later to CEO.

He is also the second-highest capped Netherlands player of all-time with 130 international appearances.

