Edwin van der Sar No Longer in Intensive Care, Posts Update from Hospital

Edwin van der Sar is out of intensive care but remains in hospital after a brain bleed earlier this month, the former Manchester United goalkeeper announced on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old former Netherlands international was moved to a Dutch hospital but remained in intensive care, his wife Annemarie said last week. Van der Sar was initially admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia.

“First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages," Van der Sar said in a post on Twitter.

“I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!"

First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages. I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery! pic.twitter.com/3LSNC72ki0 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) July 18, 2023

Van der Sar, who spent six years at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011, was most recently a director at Ajax but quit before the end of last season after the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009.

Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after “an incredibly tough period" of more than a decade at the helm of the Amsterdam powerhouse.

Regarded as one of the world’s all-time best goalkeepers, Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

Van der Sar returned to Ajax in 2012 as director of marketing before being promoted four years later to CEO.

Edwin van der Sar’s wife Annemarie van Kesteren suffered a cerebral haemorrhage in 2009 when he was a player at the Old Trafford-based side but eventually she made a full recovery.

(With inputs from Agencies)