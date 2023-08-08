AEK Athens Supporter Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed Before Match Against Dinamo Zagreb

On the outskirts of Athens, a Greek football fan was stabbed to death during a violent brawl between supporters of rival clubs. The police, on Tuesday, said that 96 people were arrested.

According to the police, the 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Athens where he died

The fight between fans broke out on Monday evening ahead of the UEFA Champions League third-round qualifying match between hosts AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

“A serious incident took place outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium," Greek police said.

“A young Greek man was stabbed to death and six other injured people are in hospital."

At least eight people have been injured, including three Greeks and five Croats.

They include a minor who was admitted to the hospital after being hit in the head by a stone, according to the public television channel ERT.

The Ministry of citizen protection said fans from both sides had clashed near the stadium, throwing stun grenades, stones, incendiary devices and other items. Some were carrying bats.

The violence started about an hour and a half after the visiting team had completed training and left the pitch under police escort, the ministry said.

Greek news agency ANA said an investigation had been launched and those arrested would appear before the state prosecutor on Tuesday.

Dinamo Zagreb’s board of directors condemned the violence.

“We recall that UEFA took the decision, along with the police, that the two matches would take place without the supporters of the away club attending," they said.

“We urge Dinamo supporters not to travel to Greece."

Greece’s left-wing opposition party Syriza criticised the police for what it perceived to be their lack of control of the Dinamo supporters.

“The Croatian hooligans, who have a long history of links with the far right and violent attacks, crossed the country with one thing in mind — to cause trouble," Syriza said.

“Were they kept under surveillance by the Greek authorities?

“Were any preventative measures put in place along their route?"

Violence has marred a number of Greek football matches.

After a stabbing death last year, the government increased the maximum sentence for fan violence from six months to five years.

Alkis Kampanos, 19, was killed in February 2022 in the northern city of Thessaloniki during a fight between supporters of the city’s rival clubs, Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK.

Last month, seven defendants were found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Five others received sentences of more than 19 years for complicity.

It was the third death as a result of fan violence in a three-year period in Thessaloniki alone.