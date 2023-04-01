Elche vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Elche vs FC Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Barcelona and Elche will have totally different ambitions when they square up on Sunday, April 2. The La Liga match between Elche and Barcelona will take place at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche.

The Catalan giants currently sit at the top of the points table with a 12-point gap over second-placed Real Madrid. With just two defeats and as many draws, the 2022-23 La Liga season has simply been a sensational outing for the Blaugranas. Barcelona and Elche had last faced each other in September last year and Xavi’s men clinched a convincing win in that contest by three goals to nil.

Meanwhile, the scene has been quite different for Elche. With just two wins in the season till now, Elche are right now languishing at the bottom of the La Liga points table. Sebastian Beccacece’s men had to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their last match.

When will the Elche vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga match between Elche and Chelsea will be played on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the Elche vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Elche and FC Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche.

At what time will the Elche vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 match start?

The La Liga match between Elche and FC Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Elche vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 match?

The match between Elche and FC Barcelona will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Elche vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 match on TV?

The La Liga match between Elche and FC Barcelona will be televised live on the Sports18 network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Elche and FC Barcelona?

Elche predicted starting line-up: Edgar Badia, Helibelton Palacios, Gonzalo Verdu, Pedro Bigas, Jose Angel Carmona, Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Carlos Clerc, Pere Milla, Ezequiel Ponce, Fidel Chaves

FC Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso, Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Read all the Latest Sports News here