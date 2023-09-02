Empoli vs Juventus Live Serie A: How to Watch Empoli vs Juventus Coverage on TV And Online

Empoli will be facing Juventus on Sunday night in a Serie A match. The game will be played at Empoli’s home ground, the Stadio Carlo Castellani Stadium. Empoli is yet to win a match in the tournament and are currently on a two-game losing streak which they will look to end in this match.

Juventus has looked good in their campaign till now and are coming off a draw against Bologna with both sides scoring a goal each. Juventus thumped Udinese in their season opener scoring three goals and defeating them 3-0. Lewis Ferguson has been in great touch for them and has scored in both matches. They will look to carry forward their good start.

Empoli on the other hand, will be looking to rope in their first win of the tournament after disappointing performances in the first two matches. They have lost their two matches against Monza and Verona. They were also not able to score a single goal in both the matches. They will have to play aggressively against Juventus if they want to defeat them.

Juventus will enter the match as favourites and will look to win this match. But its Empoli’s home ground and they can turn things around here.

When will the Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match be played?

The Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match will be played on Monday, September 4.

Where will the Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match be played?

The Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli.

What time will the Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match be played?

The Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match will start at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match?

The Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match can be streamed on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match on TV?

The Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Empoli vs Juventus Serie A match?

Empoli Predicted XI – Samuele Perisan, Ardian Ismajli, Tyronne Ebuehi, Sebastino Luperto, Liberto Cacace, Razvan Marin, Nicolos Haas, Emmanuel Gyasi, Matteo Cancellieri, Tommaso Baldanzi, Francesco Caputo

Juventus Predicted XI – Mattia Perin, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Nicolo Fagioli, Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Adrian Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah