England vs Denmark Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch ENG vs DEN Coverage on TV And Online

England and Denmark will be taking on each other in the Allianz Stadium on the 28th of July in a match to sit on the top of the table in Group D. Both teams won their first bout of the tournament in a tight encounter and would be looking to take a step forward to qualify for the group stage.

England came in as the favorites to qualify from Group D but had a very close match against Haiti to start their World Cup campaign. They were saved by a penalty from midfielder Georgia Stanway and defeated Haiti 1-0. They will try to be more aggressive as the tournament continues and would be planning to be on the winning side and improve their qualification scenario.

On the other side Denmark, who is seated 9 seats below England in the rankings and is making its comeback to the World Cup after 2007. Amalie Vangsgaard came in clutch scoring a goal that took Denmark past China in the final moments of the game and ended the night 1-0 in Denmark’s favour.

England would be favorites entering the contest but the Danish team cannot be ruled out from the match as they can upset the currently 4thranked England in the World.

When will the England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Friday, July 28th.

Where will the England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

What time will the England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 2:00 pm IST.

How to live stream England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website in India.

How to watch England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The England vs Denmark, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of England vs Denmark FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

England probable XI: Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly

Denmark probable XI: Lene Christensen, Katrine Veje, Rikke Sevecke, Stine Ballisager, Simone Boye, Karen Holmgaard, Josefine Hasbo, Kathrine Møller Kühl, Nicoline Sørensen, Pernille Harder, Janni Thomsen