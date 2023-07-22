England vs Haiti Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch England vs Haiti Coverage on TV And Online

Reigning Women’s European champions England will begin their quest for World Cup glory against Haiti on Saturday. England have made it to the international stage five times in history while Haiti will be making their first-ever appearance in the Women’s World Cup. The group stage clash between England and Haiti will take place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The English side have never won the Women’s World Cup, despite making it to five editions of the tournament. They have made it to the final-four of the tournament twice. England Women were eliminated by Japan in 2015 and later they suffered a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions USA in 2019. But this time the English women are in brilliant form, having racked up the Women’s Euros and the Finalissma Cup.

Haiti, on the other hand, went through the intercontinental playoffs to secure a position in the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history. They beat Senegal in the semi-final, before picking up a victory against Chile to book a spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Ahead of Saturday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between England and Haiti; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup game between England and Haiti will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game between England and Haiti will be played on July 22, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match England vs Haiti be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game between England and Haiti will be played at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game between England and Haiti begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game between England and Haiti will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Haiti FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

England vs Haiti match will be televised live on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch England vs Haiti FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

England vs Haiti match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of England and Haiti For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

England Probable XI: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone, Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Rachel Daly

Haiti Probable XI: Kerly Theus, Chelsea Surpris, Jennyfer Limage, Esthericove Joseph, Kethna Louis, Sherly Jeudy, Michele Pierre-Louis, Batcheba Louis, Melchie Dumornay, Nerilia Mondesir, Roselord Borgella