English Giants Manchester United Set To Axe 13 Players This Summer, According to Report

Erik ten Hag is looking to revamp the entire Manchester United squad for next season. The Dutchman assumed the role of the head coach of Manchester United from Ralf Rangnick last season. Ten Hag has been involved in some really bold decisions including the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Ten Hag has already won a piece of silverware for Manchester United. The Carabao Cup win turned out to be Manchester United’s first trophy in six years. He is expected to be looking for a forward ahead of the next season.

A report published by the Daily Mail has now claimed that 13 of his players have been listed for sale in the summer transfer window. Fred, Scott McTominay, Zidane Iqbal, Brandon Williams, Hannibal Mejbri, Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Donny Van de Beek, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are reportedly the names who may not feature in the Manchester United squad next season.

Donny Van de Beek, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho appear to be the most surprising names on the reported list. One of Ajax’s glowing stars, Donny was seen as a gifted midfielder some seasons back. The Dutch footballer moved to Manchester United in 2020. But after failing to make the required impact, the player was loaned off to Everton at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Harry Maguire was the most expensive defender in Premier League history when he joined Manchester United in 2019. Maguire seems to have been overpaid massively by the club. The defender had an impressive debut in a 4-0 win against Chelsea with a brilliant individual performance but things never really got going for the English defender. With several rumours surrounding Maguire’s summer transfer exit, the 30-year-old is expected to spend one more season at the Old Trafford-based outfit.

Jadon Sancho secured a whopping £73 million transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. But he has not nearly done enough to justify the transfer. Sancho has so far scored 12 goals having played 79 matches for Manchester United so far.

Manchester United finished their last Premier League outing in the third spot in the standings. Having played 38 matches, Erik ten Hag’s men collected 75 points.