Erik ten Hag Says Manchester United's 'Lack of Fight' Led to Europa League defeat to Sevilla

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and desire in their 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

“Tonight we weren’t good enough, that was obvious, that was clear," Ten Hag told reporters.

“I have to acknowledge (the lack of fight), it’s the truth, it’s hard, it’s tough, it’s unacceptable."

After a 2-2 quarter final first leg draw at Old Trafford the Red Devils were soundly thumped at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Home fans created a raucous atmosphere. Once Youssef En-Nesyri scored after seven minutes following a Harry Maguire error, the visitors never looked like getting back into the game.

Loic Bade headed home early in the second half and En-Nesyri added another after a David de Gea mistake.

Despite Sevilla’s struggles in La Liga, sitting 13th and still not safe from the threat of relegation, the Andalusians outfought and outplayed Manchester United, third in the Premier League.

Manchester United failed to trouble Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, with a Casemiro effort from distance as close as they came.

“We have to be better. It’s not about playing skills, it’s about character, to be composed and have desire and passion. They had more willingness to win and it can’t be. I think that’s unacceptable," added Ten Hag.

Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar said his side followed the gameplan and didn’t allow Manchester United to get a foothold in the game.

“Our idea was to press them when they had the ball at the back, I think it went quite well, we scored the first goal robbing the ball on the edge of their box," said the coach.

“Aside from the goals, I think that we stopped the opponent and they didn’t play in any moment with comfort.

“I think we were superior…I think it was the merit of our players."

