Erling Haaland Finally Reveals His Favourite Video Game After Calling it 'Embarrassing'

Footballers spending their leisure with video games is common. From Kylian Mbappe to Neymar Jr, everyone loves video games. Now, Erling Haaland– the goal-scoring machine of Manchester City– has revealed his favourite game and his choice will definitely blow your mind.

Ahead of City’s Premier League fixture against Leeds United on May 6, Haaland dropped a story on Instagram where he was spotted playing Minecraft to enjoy his Friday night. The Norwegian striker has previously said that it would be “so embarrassing” to talk about his favourite game. But he seemed to have changed his mind, finally showing off his Minecraft builds.

Be it with his on-field play or witty responses, Erling Haaland never fails to enthral his fans. While being asked about his plans for Friday night before Manchester City’s crucial game against Leeds, Haaland said, as quoted by Sportbible, “Now I will go home, play video games and then I will sleep.” With an awkward smile on his face, the 22-year-old further added, “I can’t tell people which game I prefer to play. It is really embarrassing.”

During the conversation, Haaland seemed hopeful of City picking up three points from the Leeds fixture. Pep Guardiola’s boys lived up to their expectations as City edged past Leeds in that said game and won it 2-1, only to get one step closer to another Premier League title. Following the match, Manchester City knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League, beating Los Blancos in the two-leg semi-finals by an aggregate of 5-1. Manchester City finally secured the Premier League crown after defeating Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad on May 21.

Erling Haaland has been instrumental in Manchester City’s dominance in Europan club football this season. He has succeeded in filling the big shoes of club legend Sergio Aguero in his debut season at the Etihad. Haaland has netted as many as 52 goals while providing 9 assists during his 51 appearances across all competitions. The youngster will eye to continue his red-hot form for the rest of the season with City expecting to win the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

In the FA Cup final, City will need to overcome their derby rivals Manchester United on June 3 before taking a flight to Istambul for the Champions League final against Inter Millan, scheduled for June 11.