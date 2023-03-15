Erling Haaland Flexes 'Super Strength' in Scoring 5 Goals to Break Multiple Records

Erling Haaland scored record-equaling five goals in a 35-minute spell either side of halftime in the UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig as Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals.

needed only 25 games to score 30 goals, surpassing the record held by former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who reached that benchmark in 34.

At 22 years, 236 days old, Haaland is also the youngest player to score 30 Champions League goals — beating Kylian Mbappé, who had broken Messi’s record.

That is exalted company to keep and was the perfect response to suggestions Haaland may have had a negative effect on a City team that trails first-place Arsenal by five points in the Premier League.

Haaland has now scored 39 goals this season in all competitions. Yet the English champions’ over-reliance on him has led to criticism that they have become more predictable since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

But his record in Europe could prove a game-changer in City’s pursuit of the biggest prize in club football.

Despite dominating the Premier League since being taken over by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008, the club has endured a succession of disappointments in the Champions League — reaching the final just once, losing to Chelsea in 2021.

Haaland wanted to be given the chance to score a double hat trick, which would have set a new goals record in a single Champions League game.

“My super strength is scoring goals," he said.

Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute when Benjamin Henrichs was adjudged to have handled in the box after a video review.

He had his second and his 30th in the Champions League when heading in a rebound in the 24th after Kevin de Bruyne hit the bar.

His hat trick goal came in the the second minute of first-half stoppage time when bundling the ball over line after Ruben Dias hit the post with a header.

Ilkay Gundogan made it 4-0 just four minutes into the second half and Haaland scored two more in the 54th and 57th.

De Bruyne rounded off the scoring to make it 7-0 on the night with a curling shot into the top corner in time added on.

(With inputs from Agencies)

