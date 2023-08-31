CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Erling Haaland Named UEFA Men's Player of The Year, Aitana Bonmati Gets Women's Honour
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 23:09 IST

Monaco

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (L) and FC Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (R) pose with their season 2022/2023 men's and women's player of the year awards (AFP Image)

Erling Haaland played a crucial role in Manchester City's first-ever Champions League triumph last season.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland clinched the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year after beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne. The UEFA hosted the ceremony on Thursday where they announced the annual awards for the draws of the 2023-24 season Champions League group stage.

Haaland played a crucial role in Manchester City’s first-ever Champions League triumph last season as he was also the leading goal-scorer of the edition with 12.

The Norway striker netted 52 goals in 53 games to help City win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. He made an instant impact on his first season at Manchester City and credit for it also goes to manager Pep Guardiola who also won the UEFA Men’s Manager of the Year.

Guardiola became the first-ever manager to win the treble to different clubs.

Meanwhile, Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award at the ceremony. Bonmati helped Barcelona win the Women’s Champions League and then inspired Spain to World Cup glory earlier this month.

