Home » Football » Erling Haaland Scoops Premier League Player of the Season, Youngest Player Award After Record-Breaking Season
Erling Haaland Scoops Premier League Player of the Season, Youngest Player Award After Record-Breaking Season

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 19:28 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Erling Haaland won the Player of the Season award in his debut campaign for Manchester City (AFP Photo)

Erling Haaland has scored 36 league goals in his debut season for Manchester City, winning the Premier League Player of the Season and the Young Player of the season award

Erling Haaland became the first man to win both Premier League Player and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title.

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season – thank you to everyone who voted for me," said Haaland in a City statement.

“It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me."

The Norwegian, who was also named the football writers’ player of the year this week, has scored 52 goals in all competitions as City close in on a treble.

Pep Guardiola’s men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.

“These awards would not have been possible without my amazing teammates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch," added Haaland.

    “Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
