Espanyol vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Barcelona have almost secured their 27th La Liga title. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 82 points. With 5 matches in hand, Barcelona are now 13 points ahead of the second-placed Athletico Madrid.

Xavi’s boys can confirm the silverware in the next appearance if they manage to overcome Espanyol in the Barcelona derby. The match will be hosted at Espanyol’s home- Cornella-El Prat- on May 15. Barcelona will enter the away game on the back of two consecutive victories. They edged past Osasuna in the last match, winning it 1-0.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are still not clear of the relegation zone but are just three points behind 17th-placed Valencia. Luis Garcia’s side has managed to win just one out of their last 10 La Liga games. The last time tasted success in a home fixture was against Getafe. But they could not continue the momentum and were beaten 3-2 by Sevilla in the subsequent game.

Ahead of the La Liga 2022-23 match between Espanyol and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Espanyol and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will take place on May 15, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Espanyol vs Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be played at Cornella-El Prat.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Espanyol and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Espanyol vs Barcelona match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Espanyol vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Espanyol Predicted Starting Line-up: Pacheco, Gil, Montes, Gomez, Cabrera, Olivan, Puado, Suarez, Darder, Braithwaite, Joselu

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi