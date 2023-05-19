UEFA Europa Conference League: AZ Alkmaar Condemn Supporters Who Attacked West Ham Fans

The coach and players of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar condemned sections of their own support who attacked family and friends of the West Ham United squad celebrating their success in Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final.

Home supporters broke through a fence and attacked the West Ham contingent seated in a reserved section behind their own team’s dugout at the AZ Stadium.

We love you West Ham, we do! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/Spe8666B88— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 18, 2023

A brawl ensued in which West Ham players, including captain Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes, attempted to intervene, with several running to the aid of relatives.

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose 87-year-old father David Sr. was at the match, said he had been worried about his family’s safety, although there were no reports of injuries.

“I can’t explain what happened and why it happened," Moyes said. “I can only say the players were involved because it was the family section and most of their family and friends were in there. That was probably the reason for the reaction."

“What we don’t want to do is in any way blight the night because it certainly wasn’t West Ham supporters looking for trouble. Hopefully they’ll look into it," Moyes had said.

West Ham fan "Knollsy" protecting the family stand and fending off AZ ultras pic.twitter.com/C7XoXlxBBa— West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) May 19, 2023

Dutch police on Friday told the ANP news agency they had not yet made any arrests but will review images to see if there was any criminal liability that might warrant an arrest.

There were also incidents outside the stadium, including around Alkmaar’s train station, police said.

“It’s annoying, it doesn’t belong in our stadium. Preferably in no stadium,” said AZ coach Pascal Jansen, whose side lost 1-0 on Thursday as West Ham completed a 3-1 aggregate victory to reach the final against Fiorentina in Prague on June 7.

“I feel shame. You have to control your emotions, even on a night with a defeat."

Defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos was among several AZ players who spoke out against the violence in post-match interviews.

“I think it’s sad what happened. My family was up there. I have been in contact with them and my girlfriend said they were shaking,” he told Dutch television.

“I don’t even call them supporters. Just stay home if you have such intentions.

“Such a beautiful evening, such a great atmosphere, I really enjoyed it until the final whistle. What happened after that I find very sad and a pity.”

Police and stewards were quickly on the scene to prevent further confrontation and calm was restored after 10 minutes.

top videos

There was a similar incident in London last week when AZ supporters, including the family of coach Jansen, were accosted by West Ham fans after they celebrated the goal scored by the Dutch club in the first half of the first leg.

(With inputs from Agencies)