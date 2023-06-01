CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsWTC FinalKangana RanautWorld No Tobacco Day
Home » Football » Europa League: Mourinho Raises Doubts Over AS Roma Future after Penalties Loss to Sevilla
1-MIN READ

Europa League: Mourinho Raises Doubts Over AS Roma Future after Penalties Loss to Sevilla

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 06:49 IST

Hungary

Europa League - Final - Sevilla v AS Roma - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 1, 2023 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho with his runners-up medal. (Image: Reuters)

Europa League - Final - Sevilla v AS Roma - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 1, 2023 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho with his runners-up medal. (Image: Reuters)

The Spanish team triumphed 4-1 on penalties after the game in Budapest finished 1-1, with Paulo Dybala's opener cancelled out by an own goal

Jose Mourinho threw his future as Roma manager into further doubt on Wednesday, saying he was “too tired" after the bitter pain of losing his first major European final to Sevilla.

The Spanish team triumphed 4-1 on penalties after the game in Budapest finished 1-1, with Paulo Dybala’s opener cancelled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

Such a defeat is a new experience for Mourinho, 60, who had won all five of his previous major European finals, including last year’s inaugural UEFA Conference League final with the Italian side.

“I’m too tired to do the job as a trainer, as a spokesman of the club, to fight every time," he said in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

Mourinho told reporters that questions over his future were “not important at the moment", adding he was looking forward to going on holiday at the end of the season.

Roma are sixth in Serie A with one match remaining.

The Portuguese said he was disappointed with the officiating during the final and felt a number of decisions went against his men.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us," he said. “We lost a game but not dignity.

top videos

    “I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties but we missed two –- but all together, not only the penalty takers.

    “Congratulations to Sevilla, but also congratulations to my players. The boys must go home peacefully, with pride for having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Europe
    2. football
    3. Italy
    4. mourinho
    5. roma
    6. spain
    first published:June 01, 2023, 06:41 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 06:49 IST