Everton Face Prospect Of Being Sued for £300 million By Five English Clubs Over Financial Breach, According to Report

With 32 points from 36 games, Everton are currently facing a relegation battle in the Premier League. But the relegation threat is not the only challenge that Everton are facing at this point in time. Apart from a string of poor results on the field, a serious off-field threat seems to be looming large over the Merseyside-based outfit.

It is being learnt that Everton are facing the horrible prospect of being sued for £ 300 million if they manage to remain in the Premier League next season. A report published by Daily Mail claims that five clubs- Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley- have communicated to the Premier League that they should get compensation if Everton are found to be breaching spending rules.

The report suggests that the five English clubs have also applied for Everton’s disciplinary hearing to be fast-tracked.

Earlier this year in March, Everton were referred to an independent panel for allegedly breaching profitability and sustainability rules. Everton appeared to be the second club to be charged with an alleged violation of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were previously accused of breaching the Premier League rules on profit and sustainability.

Everton had reportedly suffered losses of £ 371.8 million in past three years. It is understood that Premier League allows a certain club to incur a loss of a maximum of £ 105 million over three years. There is still no official word on the possible judgment but clubs who violate Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules can face a fine or deduction of points.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times,” the club responded to the charges in an official statement.

Coming back to on-field developments, Everton are currently just a point clear of 18th-placed Leeds United in the Premier League standings. The Toffees have never been relegated since the Premier League’s inception back in 1992. In their next match, Everton will be up against Wolves in Premier League on Saturday. The Sean Dyche-coached side will come into the game after suffering a 0-3 defeat at the hands of table toppers Manchester City.