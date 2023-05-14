Everton vs Manchester City Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Everton vs Manchester City Coverage on TV And Online

Despite their 5-1 victory over Brighton, Everton have enough work to do in the remaining games to erase the relegation threat entirely. They are just outside the drop zone and reeling at 17th place with 32 points in 35 matches.

In this scenario, Everton are gearing up for a tough challenge. The Toffees will host table topper Manchester City in the next Premier League game. The match will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool on May 14. Eyes will be on Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil who are coming off a memorable outing. Both of them netted a brace in the last appearance against Brighton.

Manchester City ended their 5-match winning streak after being held to a 1-1 draw by Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. Before entering the second leg, Pep Guardiola’s boys will hope to gain some confidence by winning the Everton fixture. City are still one point ahead of the second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table with 4 matches in hand.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Everton and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Everton and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Everton and Manchester City will take place on May 14, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Everton vs Manchester City be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Everton and Manchester City will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Everton and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Everton and Manchester City will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match?

Everton vs Manchester City match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match?

Everton vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Everton vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Lewis, Mahrez, Alvarez, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland