FA Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Brace Helps Manchester City Claim Title With Win Over Manchester United

Manchester City eked out a 2-1 win over cross-city rivals Manchester United to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

The build-up to the first-ever Manchester Derby in the final of the FA Cup was given a shine by the appearance of royalty as Prince William turned up to the Wenbley to greet the players ahead of the anthem.

Manchester City were off to a dream start as skipper Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the opening minute of the game as he score in the 13th second of the match to register the quickest goal ever scored in the 151-year history of the FA Cup.

City dominated the ball after the moved into the lead as a frustrated United tried closing their rivals’ move out but to no avail.

But, the complexion of the game turned when United were awarded a penalty following a VAR check on Jack Grealish’s handball inside the danger area.

The referee pointed to the spot after checking the monitor and it was the turn for United skipper Bruno Fernandes to play his part as he sent Ortega the wrong way to slot the ball into the bottom left corner and pull United back on level terms.

Both teams had a couple of chances before the half-time whistle, but neither capitalised on their opportunities as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne hit the ball off target with their attempts, before United’s Rafael Varane couldn’t hit the target after a corner was headed into the centre.

The teams went into the break with the scores all level and everything to play for in the second half of the game.

City had a positive start to the second period of the game too as they retook the lead, once again through a Gundogan strike in the 51st minute as his shot from outside the box found its way into the net past David De Gea.

Marcus Rashford’s thumping shot around the 70-minute mark sailed just over the bar before Gundogan thought he had his third of the night, only for it to be ruled offside by the linesman.

United had an opportunity deep into second-half stoppage time as to push the game beyond 90 minutes, but the chance went begging as Scott McTominay’s header went over the bar and City held on to their slender lead to lift their second title of the campaign.