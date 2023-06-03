FA Cup Final Live Score and Latest Updates: Manchester City Strike Early Through Gundogan, MCI 1-0 MUN

Premier League champions Manchester City are all set to take on their cross-city rival Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in England.

City boss Pep Guardiola, having already successfully defended the PL title, has set his sight on the elusive treble as the Spaniard looks to guide his team to two more trophies in the ongoing season with the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League final still to be played.

City managed to play with incredible consistency throughout the season, as expected from any Guardiola unit, to topple Arsenal's title hopes towards the business end of the