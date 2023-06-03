FA Cup Final Live Score and Latest Updates: Manchester City Strike Early Through Gundogan, MCI 1-0 MUN

Live now
Premier League champions Manchester City are all set to take on their cross-city rival Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in England.
City boss Pep Guardiola, having already successfully defended the PL title, has set his sight on the elusive treble as the Spaniard looks to guide his team to two more trophies in the ongoing season with the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League final still to be played.
City managed to play with incredible consistency throughout the season, as expected from any Guardiola unit, to topple Arsenal’s title hopes towards the business end of the Read More
Royalty flocked into the Wembley as Prince William greeted the players before ‘God save the king’ blasted over the speakers.
Prince William at Wembley in his ambassador role for the FA at the game against Manchester City and Manchester United #PrinceWilliam #PrinceofWales pic.twitter.com/H2MjUVAgSF
— Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) June 3, 2023
Legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought the glittery trophy out ahead of kickoff.
Mike Summerbee &Sir Alex FergusonWonderful moment 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qbfr4dTIDH
— Seanthedrum (@blucat650) June 3, 2023
The ultimate @ManUtd legend is here showing his support ♥️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VSV58kZ3kX
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
Team skippers Bruno Fernandes and Ilkay Gundogan exchanged pleasantries ahead of kick-off.
The two captains are getting reacquainted 🤩
Which one will be lifting the #EmiratesFACup trophy later today? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MnOyMCSD8Q
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
The City faithful welcomed their team with a blast.
The @ManCity faithful are welcoming their team to @wembleystadium 👀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1zWDj4mnPl
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
Manchester United keen to pick up the cup double as they rock upto the stadium in style.
The @ManUtd squad have arrived at @wembleystadium 🔴#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VM8ca6BiMz
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
Inside the @ManUtd dressing room 🔴#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/KaWzU2SXrg
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
Legendary English player David Beckham was also present at Wembley ahead of the historic encounter.
David Beckham is in the 🏠 and sharing his insight with some young fans ❤️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6JCuhfPYbU
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
City boss Pep Guardiola stood by his vow to start second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega over Ederson as he had started in every previous round of the FA Cup.
After resting players for his side’s final three Premier League games, City are otherwise at full strength as Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland return in attack.
United’s class of 1998/99 are the only side to ever win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.
On top of preserving that feat, victory for Erik ten Hag’s men would round off a fine first season for the Dutchman at Old Trafford
City are looking to complete a domestic double and the second part of a historic treble as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag handed Fred a start in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City after Anthony did not recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showpiece.
Pep Guardiola sets up his team in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Erling Haaland playing as the lone striker up front. While Erik ten Hag has opted to field a 4-2-3-1 setup, with the double pivot in the midfield in the form of Fred and Casemiro.
Manchester City (3-2-4-1)
Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland
Manchester United (4-2-3-1)
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Carlos Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford
Manchester United Lineup:
One. Final. Time.
COME ON UNITED! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC || #FACup
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2023
Manchester City Lineup:
City’s FA Cup final line-up 💪
XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Ake, Laporte, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/v2Ocmk6A6I
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023
France and Manchester United legend Eric Cantona wished his former team ahead of the summit clash against their arch-rivals
👑 We interrupt your #FACup final build-up with some royal correspondence from the King himself…#MUFC pic.twitter.com/48QlY6x1IT
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2023
The corner flags have been adorned with the imagery of the iconic ‘Manchester Bee’ to mark the title clash between the cross-town rivals.
The Manchester Bee is on the corner flags at @wembleystadium today 🐝#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/hfzlcLSAYd
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
The occasion brought together some legendary names such as Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole and Nani, who have all been part of the most successful English side, at one point in their careers.
So many legends in one video 😮💨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/m8wNfRz8Zk
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
The title will be decided at the iconic Wembley Stadium, where one of the Manchester sides will lift the prestigious trophy.
The home of football looking picture perfect 📸#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/vGWg5gBlZq
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
The game is set to be the first-ever Manchester Derby in the final of the oldest cup competition in the world.
Who will be lifting this later today? 🏆#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/c5zdpYZtLV
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.
The match is set to kick off at 7.30 pm IST.
The Abu Dhabi-owned side will start as favourites in the first-ever Manchester derby in the championships clash of the oldest cup competition in the world.
While Manchester United will look to bag their second title of the season and Erik ten Hag’s reign in the first season of the Dutchman in charge at the English giants.
United picked up the EFL cup with their win over Newcastle United earlier in the year as the Dutch mastermind collected his first piece of silverware for the Manchester-based club.
After having also sealed a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming year, ten Hag will seek to end the season on a high with another title victory, especially this time over arch-rivals City.
