CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Train AccidentWTC FinalEntertainment NewsSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Home » Football » FA Cup Final Live Score and Latest Updates: Manchester City Strike Early Through Gundogan, MCI 1-0 MUN

Live now

FA Cup Final Live Score and Latest Updates: Manchester City Strike Early Through Gundogan, MCI 1-0 MUN

FA Cup Final Live Updates: Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing Manchester City square up against cross-city rivals Manchester United, who look to clinch their second title of the Erik ten Hag era

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 19:36 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

FA Cup Final: Manchester City vs Manchester United
FA Cup Final: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Premier League champions Manchester City are all set to take on their cross-city rival Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in England.

City boss Pep Guardiola, having already successfully defended the PL title, has set his sight on the elusive treble as the Spaniard looks to guide his team to two more trophies in the ongoing season with the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League final still to be played.

City managed to play with incredible consistency throughout the season, as expected from any Guardiola unit, to topple Arsenal’s title hopes towards the business end of the Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Jun 03, 2023 19:29 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Prince William greets the players before the anthem

Royalty flocked into the Wembley as Prince William greeted the players before ‘God save the king’ blasted over the speakers.

 

Jun 03, 2023 19:26 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: The 'Main Man' brings the cup out

Legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought the glittery trophy out ahead of kickoff.

 

Jun 03, 2023 19:16 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Captains assemble

Team skippers Bruno Fernandes and Ilkay Gundogan exchanged pleasantries ahead of kick-off.

 

Jun 03, 2023 19:14 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: City treated to warm reception

The City faithful welcomed their team with a blast.

 

Jun 03, 2023 19:13 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Double for Erik ten Hag in debut season with United?

Manchester United keen to pick up the cup double as they rock upto the stadium in style.

Jun 03, 2023 19:10 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: David Beckham in the house

Legendary English player David Beckham was also present at Wembley ahead of the historic encounter.

 

Jun 03, 2023 19:08 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Ortega starts between the sticks for City

City boss Pep Guardiola stood by his vow to start second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega over Ederson as he had started in every previous round of the FA Cup.

After resting players for his side’s final three Premier League games, City are otherwise at full strength as Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland return in attack.

Jun 03, 2023 19:07 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: United look to preserve historic feat

United’s class of 1998/99 are the only side to ever win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

On top of preserving that feat, victory for Erik ten Hag’s men would round off a fine first season for the Dutchman at Old Trafford

Jun 03, 2023 19:05 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Pep Guardiola eyeing elusive treble

City are looking to complete a domestic double and the second part of a historic treble as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next weekend.

Jun 03, 2023 19:04 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Fred starts as Anthony misses out due to injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag handed Fred a start in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City after Anthony did not recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showpiece.

Jun 03, 2023 19:01 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Starting Lineups for the Title clash

Pep Guardiola sets up his team in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Erling Haaland playing as the lone striker up front. While Erik ten Hag has opted to field a 4-2-3-1 setup, with the double pivot in the midfield in the form of Fred and Casemiro.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1)

Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Carlos Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Jun 03, 2023 18:41 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Starting Lineups for the Title clash

Manchester United Lineup:

Manchester City Lineup:

Jun 03, 2023 18:26 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Special message from King Cantona

France and Manchester United legend Eric Cantona wished his former team ahead of the summit clash against their arch-rivals

Jun 03, 2023 18:20 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Manchester Bee on the corner flags

The corner flags have been adorned with the imagery of the iconic ‘Manchester Bee’ to mark the title clash between the cross-town rivals.

 

Jun 03, 2023 18:18 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Legend Here! Legend There!

The occasion brought together some legendary names such as Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole and Nani, who have all been part of the most successful English side, at one point in their careers.

 

Jun 03, 2023 18:15 IST

FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: The Grandest Venue in all of England

The title will be decided at the iconic Wembley Stadium, where one of the Manchester sides will lift the prestigious trophy.

 

Jun 03, 2023 18:13 IST

FA Cup Final LIVE: First Manchester Derby in the Cup final

The game is set to be the first-ever Manchester Derby in the final of the oldest cup competition in the world.

 

Jun 03, 2023 18:09 IST

FA Cup Final LIVE: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.

The match is set to kick off at 7.30 pm IST.

Read more

tournament.

The Abu Dhabi-owned side will start as favourites in the first-ever Manchester derby in the championships clash of the oldest cup competition in the world.

While Manchester United will look to bag their second title of the season and Erik ten Hag’s reign in the first season of the Dutchman in charge at the English giants.

United picked up the EFL cup with their win over Newcastle United earlier in the year as the Dutch mastermind collected his first piece of silverware for the Manchester-based club.

After having also sealed a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming year, ten Hag will seek to end the season on a high with another title victory, especially this time over arch-rivals City.

On what date will the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on the 3rd of June 2023, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Wembley Stadium in England.

At what time will the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch the LIVE streaming of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United?

The LIVE streaming of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Latest News

TAGS