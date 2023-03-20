CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsBihar Board ResultInd vs AusGudi Padwa
Home » Football » FA Cup: Manchester United Seal Semis Berth With 3-1 Come-from-behind Win Over 9-men Fulham
1-MIN READ

FA Cup: Manchester United Seal Semis Berth With 3-1 Come-from-behind Win Over 9-men Fulham

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 00:23 IST

Manchester, England

Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Fulham took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic before they went down to 9 men following red cards to Mitrovic and Brazilian Willian. United capitalised on the numerical advantage as Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot before Marcel Sabitzer put United ahead. Fernandes netted his second deep into the second half to help the Manchester side advance

Manchester United registered a 3-1 win at Old Trafford against Fulham to seal their pathway into the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring for Fulham before the London club had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off in a frantic five minutes as their FA Cup dreams collapsed.

ALSO READ| Ligue 1: PSG Suffer Shocking Defeat at Home in 2-0 Loss to Rennes

Leading 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Old Trafford, the game was turned round after United was awarded a penalty when Willian handled Jadon Sancho’s goalbound shot.

RELATED NEWS

Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead in the 50th minute.

Sancho looked set to even the score until Willian blocked on the line.

VAR asked referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the monitor on the side of the field, which clearly showed Willian used his arm to divert the shot.

Silva was shown a red for remonstrating on the touchline and Willian was then sent off for the handball, which was a professional foul. Mitrovic was shown another red for his angry reaction.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 75th minute and Marcel Sabitzer put United 2-1 ahead in the 77th.

Fernandes netted his second of the game in the second half added time to seal qualification to the final four of the tournament.

United won the game 3-1.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic
  2. Bruno Fernandes
  3. fa cup
  4. Fulham
  5. Manchester United
  6. Marcel Sabitzer
first published:March 20, 2023, 00:23 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 00:23 IST