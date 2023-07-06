FA Cup Might See Big Changes With Control Going to Premier League: Report

The FA is preparing to hand control of FA Cup, the 152-year-old competition, to the Premier League. This deal aims to facilitate the sale of TV rights for the FA Cup overseas, starting from the 2024/25 season, according to The Times.

The terms of the deal also include controversial decisions like the abolishment of FA Cup replays and the end of a standalone weekend for the FA Cup final. It would also lead to the Premier League controlling the domestic calendar for club competitions.

FA Cup replays are conducted when the score of a match results in a draw. A second game is played at the home ground of the team that played away in their previous meeting. This replay usually takes place 10 days after the initial match. Abolishing the replays can upset lower pyramid teams who rely on additional revenue from this iconic football tournament in the UK.

According to Daily Mail, another major change proposed by the Premier League is ending the stand-alone weekend for the FA Cup final at the season’s end. This could result in the FA Cup final being played on the penultimate Saturday of the season. The remaining Premier League fixtures will then take place the next day on Sunday. It could also lead to a clash in fixtures for the teams playing in both the FA Cup final and the remaining PL games.

The TV rights for the domestic broadcast of the competition are currently held by ITV and BBC. The changes mean that there is a chance of them being on the market as part of the overseas deal. In return for all these changes, Premier League will provide a lump sum payment to the FA so that they can focus on funding grassroots football.

Former FA Chairman, David Bernstein voiced his disagreement with FA’s decision to sell the TV rights to the Premier League. In a recent interview with Times, Bernstein said, “It is vital the FA maintains complete control of the FA Cup.”

Though a prominent domestic competition in the UK, the FA Cup has lost its charm over the years. There has been a decline in income and the tournament needs some fresh approach.