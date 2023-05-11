Fans Wonder Why Inter Milan Don't Have a Sponsor on Their Jersey: Reason Revealed

Inter Milan registered a thumping win over arch-rivals AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Thursday. Quality goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw the Nerazzurri win the high-stakes match 2-0. They were clinical in the first-half of the match and could have easily scored more goals.

Although Inter won the match in an impressive fashion, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Simone Inzaghi’s side did not have a sponsor on their jerseys. Many Inter fans are confused as to why their team do not have a sponsor on their shirt. Fans have tweeted about the same since the start of the match. One fan wrote, “Inter Milan without shirt sponsors last night. What happened to their deal with DigitalBits?”

Inter Milan without shirt sponsors last night’s. What happened to their deal with DigitBits ? #MilanInter pic.twitter.com/uhZ5RUhcuI— Isaac Emurang Calvin (@isaac_emrang) May 11, 2023

Another fan tweeted, “Anyone got an idea why Inter Milan don’t have a sponsor on their shirt tonight?”

Anyone got an idea why Inter Milan don't have a sponsor on their shirt tonight?— Dom Agbakpe (@Dom91204346) May 10, 2023

“How come Inter Milan no longer have a main shirt sponsor?” read one tweet.

Bathong. How come Inter Milan no longer have a main shirt sponsor? #UCL pic.twitter.com/xCy8pi8M01— Maphuti Hlako (@maphuti_africa) May 10, 2023

Reportedly, Inter’s famous blue and black jersey doesn’t have a sponsor because the Nerazzurri have not received any payments this season from their shirt sponsor DigitalBits.

Inter had signed a deal worth £75m with cryptocurrency firm DigitalBits in September 2021. However, the club has dropped DigitalBits’ logo from their shirts amid payment issues. Another Serie A club, AS Roma, has faced similar issues with the cryptocurrency firm. Reports suggest both AS Roma and Inter Milan dropped the use of the DigitalBits logo in April. In November 2022, Inter’s corporate chief executive, Alessandro Antonello, had confirmed that the club was looking for a replacement sponsor.

Earlier this year, Inter had announced that they were going to remove the DigitalBits logo from their website, billboards and jerseys of the youth and women’s sector teams amid the crisis in the cryptocurrency sector. However, they had retained the DigitalBits logo on the jersey of their first team. But it seems that the decision has now been carried over to the senior team as well.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will be buoyed by Thursday’s result and will lock horns with AC Milan in the second leg of the semi-final on May 17. Inter will certainly have the advantage going into the return leg next week.