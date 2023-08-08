FC Barcelona Legend, Andres Iniesta Set to Make Switch to UAE Club, Emirates FC

FC Barcelona and Spanish legend, Andres Iniesta is set to make his next move to the Middle East. After making the switch to the Japanese club, Vissel Kobe, Iniesta is set to sign for the UAE club, Emirates FC which is based out of Ras-Al-Khaimah. His contract is set to be valid until 2024 which can be extended up to one more year.

The four-time Champions League, World Cup and Euros winner, Iniesta is set to sign for the newly promoted club, Emirates FC. The side had been relegated from the first-division league, also known as the UAE Pro League back in the 2021-2022 season. But it did not take them long as the side was back in the first division after one season.

The Spaniard was rumoured to make a reunion with FC Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets but he opted for a move to the UAE instead.

After deciding to leave FC Barcelona, Iniesta decided to make the move to the Japanese club, Vissel Kobe where he went on to make 134 appearances. He scored 26 goals and made 25 assists during his tenure with the club which spanned for five years.

Iniesta won two trophies for his club, Vissel Kobe during his tenure at the club. He won the Japanese Cup in 2019 and won the Japanese Super Cup in 2020. The legendary midfielder also made a singular appearance at the AFC Champions League as well and also managed to score a goal. But unfortunately for Indian fans, he has not had the opportunity to play for an Indian club.

Iniesta’s time at Vissel Kobe was not as simple as it may seem. Whilst coming closer towards his retirement, he faced a massive injury where he injured the rectus femoris muscle in his right leg and was out of action for four months. The player had made his appearance in the AFC Champions League against the South Korean club, Suwon Bluewings. He made his return but decided to make the switch to UAE.

After making six appearances for the club in the current season, Iniesta decided to leave the club midway through the current season and has been spotted in UAE and will be expected to officially sign for Emirates Club FC soon.