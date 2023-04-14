FC Goa Prevail Over Gokulam Kerala After Captain Guarrotxenas' Late Strike

FC Goa recorded their first win of the Super Cup football tournament following a 90th-minute strike by captain Iker Guarrotxena here on Friday, keeping their semifinals prospects alive.

The star forward duo of Noah Sadaoui and Guarrotxena combined to give the Gaurs all three points.

FC Goa finished with 19 shots on goal but had to wait till the end to get their three points.

The two sides had a fair share of opportunities throughout the game, with FC Goa coming close to scoring twice in the first 15 minutes.

In the eighth minute, Sadaoui’s cross from a free-kick in the attacking half was met by a towering header by Fares Arnaout. But the Syrian defender’s attempt hit the wrong side of the post and fell back into play, and eventually, the Gokulam Kerala defence cleared it.

Guarrotxena followed it up with another chance in the 13th minute. However, the Spaniard headed the ball wide of the target as the scoreline remained 0-0.

The Malabarians almost found a breakthrough in the 17th minute via Farshad Noor. The Afghan midfielder went on to beat the opposition goalkeeper to hit the back of the net, but the referee blew his whistle for an offside.

After switching sides, the hosts had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the game. Julian Omar Ramos set up a wonderful through ball for Sourav. The forward’s effort across the goal was just inches from both, going in off the far post, and from the feet of an onrushing Samuel Konney, who himself bundled into the net in despair.

The Gaurs marched forward and enjoyed some good passages of play in the second half. Makan Winkle Chothe held possession of the ball on the right flank and went for glory, but Gokulam goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil did well to block his shot and followed it up with another save from Saviour Gama’s attempt.

In the 55th minute, the home team put the ball in the back of the net, this time through Sreekuttan VS. But the referee once again rightly called for an offside as the scoreline remained unchanged.

Finally, just when the game seemed headed for a goalless stalemate, Guarrotxena broke the deadlock for FC Goa.

