FC Goa Seal Durand Cup Quarterfinal Berth After Easing Past Downtown Heroes 3-0
1-MIN READ

FC Goa Seal Durand Cup Quarterfinal Berth After Easing Past Downtown Heroes 3-0

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 19:03 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Goals from Muhammed Nemil, Carlos Martinez and Devendra Murgaokar helped FC Goa storm into the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals after a 3-0 win over Downtown Heroes

FC Goa notched up a 3-0 win over Downtown Heroes FC in their final group stage game to cement their spot in the knockout stages of the Durand Cup here on Wednesday.

Goals by Muhammed Nemil, Carlos Martinez and Devendra Murgaokar helped the Men in Orange wrap up their Durand Cup group stage campaign with a win.

FC Goa coach Gouramangi Singh made as many as six changes to the playing XI that started in the recent drawn encounter against NorthEast United.

The opening goal of the match came in the 19th minute, and it was a moment of sheer brilliance from Muhammed Nemil that set the tone for the Gaurs’ dominance.

Martinez orchestrated the play, deftly laying the ball off for Nemil with a cheeky backheel flick, and the 21-year-old, with a burst of pace and precision, advanced towards the goal and unleashed a thunderous strike from over 30 yards out.

The ball rocketed into the top corner of the net, rendering the Downtown Heroes goalkeeper helpless.

FC Goa continued to press forward, showcasing their attacking intent and fluid passing. Their efforts were rewarded once again in the 42nd minute, this time with Carlos Martinez making his mark on the scoresheet.

Following the change of ends, Downtown Heroes adopted a more physical approach to try and come back into the contest.

FC Goa, however, continued to create chances at will and should have added a third in the 72nd minute, when Noah Sadaoui found Martinez with a well-timed cross from the left. The Spanish forward, however, fired his attempt over the bar.

Finally, Devendra Murgaokar, who came on in the second half replacing Martinez, added the finishing touches for his team when he snatched the ball from the opposition goalkeeper and slotted home from close range in the last minute of stoppage time.

