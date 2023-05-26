​FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Live Football Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Coverage on TV And Online

In an effort to retain their Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich can think of nothing short of the win in their ultimate game of this season. Bayern will square off against a mid-table FC Koln in that away fixture on May 27. The crucial contest will be hosted at the RheinEnergieStadion. Bayern ended their three-match unbeaten streak in the last game when they suffered a 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig. Owing to the defeat, Bayern lost the top spot in the table, going 2 points behind the now-topper Borussia Dortmund. Although, a victory against Koln will only work for Bayern if Dortmund lose points in their final league game against Mainz which will be played on the same day at Signal Iduna Park.

Koln has been going through impressive form, enduring a single defeat in their last five Bundesliga appearance. They are leading to another mid-table finish this season. With 42 points, Koln are now 10th in the standings. A victory in the last match might not better their position in the table but could shatter Bayern’s championship dream.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich will take place on May 27, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match FC Koln vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich will be played at RheinEnergieStadion.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich will begin at 7 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

top videos

FC Koln Predicted Starting Line-up: Schwabe, Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Hector;, Skhiri, Martel, Ljubicic, Kainz, Maina, Selke

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo, Kimmich, Coman, Muller, Musiala, Sane, Gnabry