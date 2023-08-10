Fenerbahce Approach Manchester United With 15 Million Euro Deal For Fred

Latest reports state that Turkish club Fenerbahce have officially submitted an initial bid of 15 million euros to acquire Brazilian midfielder Fred Rodrigues from Manchester United.

The bid is inclusive of add-ons and falls below Man United’s €23m valuation of the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

🚨 Fenerbahçe have submitted an official €15m bid to Manchester United for Fred. 🇹🇷🇧🇷(Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/u4c2oogJ95 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2023

United were previously approached by Galatasaray as well, who were in talks with the Red Devils over the Brazilian. Despite personal terms being agreed, the deal fell through as both clubs could not reach an agreement over the transfer fee.

But at this point, it seems as if United have already accepted that they will make a loss on Fred, but have prioritized getting players off the wage books when they are deemed surplus to requirements more important for their future plans.

Fred, 30, has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag attempts to clear the path to signing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Fred is a fine example of an excellent work rate, but his looseness in possession has seen his game time diminish under Ten Hag. Amrabat would certainly be an upgrade in that regard, while also being an incredibly hard-working defensive midfielder.

With United aiming to make a push towards reaching the top of the Premier League, the club has been involved in a tactical transfer window, acquiring necessary targets in order to help manager Erik Ten Hag’s vision come to life at Old Trafford.

Fred is part of the cohort who could be shown the exit door, along with midfield partner Scott McTominay and former captain Harry Maguire who has already been sold to West Ham United.