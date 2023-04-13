FIFA Launches Third Edition of Executive Program in Sports Arbitration

FIFA launched the third edition of the Executive Program in Sports Arbitration to teach footballers to deal with legal cases in sports.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The applications for the program are open from April 12 to June 16, 2023, and the FIFA website provides more information about the program, a Xinhua report said.

“FIFA has a long-standing and extensive practice before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), being the international federation with the most experience of dealing with such procedures," FIFA said on Wednesday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

FIFA said it has a longer history of legal cases in sports than CAS and the program will let footballers know more about the proceedings and practical aspects of CAS.

The program will run from September to December 2023 in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Zurich.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here