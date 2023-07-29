FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Amanda Ilhestadt Rises To The Occasion Yet Again As Sweden Sweep Italy 5-0

Sweden cruised into the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 as they pummeled a discombobulated Italy side 5-0.

The underdogs Italy started the game off on a very surprising and positive note as the Azzure maintained possession and threatened the Swedish side with four attempts on goal within the first ten minutes of the game.

But following Sweden’s coach Gerhardsson’s tweak to switch to a high press, the Swedes’ quality shone brighter than anyone else, as the momentum completely shifted with Sweden forcing Italy to commit one mistake after the other.

Sweden’s towering physical presence over the Italians was on full display as they found the back of the net three times in the span of seven minutes before the end of the first half, to secure a 3-0 lead.

Match-winner Amanda Ilestadt towered over the Italian defence, as she headed in two sensational goals from some immaculate crosses placed by Andersson as she rose above all to lead Sweden to victory yet again.

With her brace, Ilestadt is now tied with Brazil’s Ary Borges on three goals each, as the two are in contention for the Golden Boot currently.

A disheartened Italy had no reply for Sweden’s menacing high press and struggled to maintain any form of possession or pose any threat in the second half as well.

A flurry of substitutions followed Italy to no avail as they were completely outclassed by the World No.3 ranking Sweden.

And Sweden’s magical night was topped off with a dagger to the Azzure’s heart from a simple counterattack that led to a calm finish from substitute Rebecka Blomqvist in the 95th minute.

With this victory, Sweden now secures their spot in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup and also continues their streak of remaining undefeated against non-USA sides in the World Cup since 1999.