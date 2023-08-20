FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain Crowned Champions at England's Expense in Australia

The Spanish women’s side scripted history as they got the better of the English women’s team with a 1-0 win over the Lionesses in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Sydney on Sunday.

Spain skipper Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved to be the difference in the entertaining final between La Roja and the Lionesses.

The summit clash between the teams exploring uncharted territory was off on an even keel as the finalists tried to shake off the big day nerves in the opening minutes of the clash.

Spain found their feet early on in the game and tried to retain possession as they dominated the ball. England, however, tried to play out from the back at times and went close to taking the lead in the 15th minute of the game as Lauren Hemp’s left-footed effort following a deft layoff from Rachel Daly bounced back into play off the crossbar.

Spain had a near-immediate chance at the other end as a dangerous cross fell to Alba Redonda, who hit the ball first time only to see it kept out of the net by English shot-stopper Mary Earps.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 28th minute of the game as skipper Carmona sent a bulge into the side of the netting with her left-footed strike from inside the box after Mariona Caldentey played her captain through.

The 23-year-old celebrated her historic strike in a manner that was reminiscent of Andreas Iniesta, the man who won the Spanish team the 2010 FIFA World Cup against The Netherlands with his lone strike late in the game.

Sarina Wiegman made a couple of halftime changes as she brought in Lauren James to replace Alessio Russo and Choe Kelly came on in place of Daly.

Kelly made her presence felt immediately as she played in a brilliant cross from the right flank into the path of the onrushing Hemp, who had timed her run to perfection. However, Hemps’s attempt went wide of the mark and Spain survived a scare.

Spanish boss Jorge Vilda made his first change of the night as he withdrew Alba Redonda in favour of Oihane Hernandez.

Keira Walsh had her heart in her mouth as the referee was called on to check the VAR when Spain appealed for a handball inside the box by the English defender in the 63rd minute and her worst fear came to pass as the referee pointed to the spot and awarded La Roja a penalty for the punishable offence.

However, Earps came to the rescue once again as he kept Jennifer Hermoso’s weak penalty out to breathe life back into the English challenge against the Spanish women.

Lauren James did well to get a shot away from a tight angle with her left foot, but Cata Coll, the Spanish custodian was at hand to tip the ball over the bar.

In what came as a ray of hope to the English player and fans, the fourth official signalled for 13 minutes to be added on at the end of regulation 90.

However, Spain managed to hold on to their lead to get their hands on the coveted title for the first ever time in the nation’s history.