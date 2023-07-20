FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teams, Groups, Venues, Schedule And All You Need To Know

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is all set to kick off on July 20 with Trans-Tasman neighbours Australia and New Zealand being the joint hosts of the coveted tournament. In the inaugural match, hosts New Zealand will clash against Norway at Eden Park in Aukland. During the month-long campaign, a total of 32 teams will battle it out to take the prestigious title home. While 29 teams were previously qualified for the competitions, Haiti, Panama and Portugal secured their places through the intercontinental qualification play-offs, which finished on February 23.

Following the tradition of a football World Cup, 32 teams have been divided into eight groups having four teams each. Teams of a particular group will face each other once in a round-robin format. Based on their points, the top two teams of every group will advance to the Round of 16, which is the first round of the knockout stages. Winning sides of the Round of 16 fixtures will make it to the Quarter Finals, which will be followed by two semi-finals and a final. A total of 10 venues across New Zealand and Australia will host the tournament.

The United States of America (USA), which became the winner of the last edition, have been placed in Group E alongside Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands. The reigning champions will begin their title defence on July 22 with a game against Vietnam. The final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will take place on August 20 at the Stadium of Australia in Sydney.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group Divisions:

Group A– New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines

Group B– Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada, Nigeria

Group C– Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia, Spain

Group D– England, China, Denmark, Haiti

Group E– Netherlands, United States, Vietnam, Portugal

Group F– Brazil, Panama, France, Jamaica

Group G– Argentina, South Africa, Italy, Sweden

Group H– Germany, Colombia, Morocco, South Korea,

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Fixtures and Schedule:

July 20

New Zealand vs Norway- Eden Park (Auckland)

Australia vs Republic of Ireland- Stadium Australia (Sydney)

July 21

Nigeria vs Canada- Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Philippines vs Switzerland- Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Spain vs Costa Rica- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

July 22

USA vs Vietnam- Eden Park (Auckland)

Zambia vs Japan- Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

England vs Haiti- Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Denmark vs China PR- Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 23

Sweden vs South Africa- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Netherlands vs Portugal- Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

France vs Jamaica- Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

July 24

Italy vs Argentina- Eden Park (Auckland)

Germany vs Morocco- Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Brazil vs Panama- Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide/Tarntanya)

July 25

Colombia vs Korea Republic- Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

New Zealand vs Philippines- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Switzerland vs Norway- Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica- Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Spain vs Zambia- Eden Park (Auckland)

Canada vs Republic of Ireland- Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 27

USA vs Netherlands- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Portugal vs Vietnam- Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Australia vs Nigeria- Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

July 28

Argentina vs South Africa- Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

England vs Denmark- Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

China PR vs Haiti- Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

July 29

Sweden vs Italy- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

France vs Brazil- Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Panama vs Jamaica- Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 30

Korea Republic vs Morocco- Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

Norway vs Philippines- Eden Park (Auckland)

Switzerland vs New Zealand- Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Germany vs Colombia- Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

July 31

Japan vs Spain- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Costa Rica vs Zambia- Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Canada vs Australia- Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria- Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

August 1

Portugal vs USA- Eden Park (Auckland)

Vietnam vs Netherlands- Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Haiti vs Denmark- Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

China PR vs England- Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

August 2

South Africa vs Italy- Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Argentina vs Sweden- Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Panama vs France- Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Jamaica vs Brazil- Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

August 3

Korea Republic vs Germany- Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Morocco vs Colombia- Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

Knock-out Stages:

The Round of 16 matches will take place from August 5 to August 8, while the quarter-finals will be held on August 11 and 12. The semi-finals will be played on August 15 and 16. Losers of both semi-finals will fight for third place on August 19.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming:

All matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be televised on the Doordarshan network in India. Live streaming of the same will be available on the FanCode app and website.