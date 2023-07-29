FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Wendie Renard Stands Tall To Secure A Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory Against Brazil

France secured a much-needed three points to top their table as they battled it out with a fiery Brazil side in a 2-1 slogfest victory.

Given the electric atmosphere in the Suncorp Stadium, the tension in the air and the sheer hustle showcased by the players, it would be very easy for one to forget that it is in fact a group stage fixture.

The French came out looking much more sharper than they did in their first game in the World Cup and took control of the ball as they frustrated the Selecao.

Brazil looked flustered intially and were struggling to be clinical with their fast-paced passing play in the first half, as their opponents just maintained discipline in their passing ranks.

And France’s dedication to staying disciplined came to fruition as veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored off a beautiful cross from Karchaoui to give Les Blues the lead in the fixture.

France held on till the end of the first half as they dictated the pace of the game following the goal.

But, the Selecao were far from done.

The Brazilians came out guns blazing in the second half, as they amused and entertained every last attendee with outrageous flicks, skilful backheels and fluid free-flowing attacks to overwhelm the French.

And eventually, their spirit broke through the French blockade as striker Debinha slotted in a calm poachers’ finish into the back of the net to even the score and get Brazil back into the tie.

France fell into a bit of a lull following the equalizer, but timely substitutes such as that of Becho provided the side with the pizazz and speed that they were craving for.

Both teams proceeded to delve into a Mexican Standoff-style passage of play as counter-attacks kept on piling the pressure on either side, waiting on someone to break first.

And in the end, it was France who triumphed, as veteran defender and French legend Wendie Renard darted into the box to convert on a towering header in the 83rd minute of play.

Brazil’s final hopes were all tied to a freekick at the very last kick of the ball for the game and alas, the Selecao could not capitalise off it to salvage a point and retain their position at the top of the table.