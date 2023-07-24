FIFA WWC2023: Germany Dismantle Morocco 6-0 In Their Opening Group Stage Match

Germany opened their World Cup campaign on the highest of notes, as die Nationalelf dominated Morocco 6-0 in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The Germans set out to make a statement with their dominant win today and there seemed to be no sign of weakness as Germany came out the gate guns blazing, dominating the ball as they held onto over 75 per cent of possession. And all that effort did not take too long to percolate into results, as German’s captain and superstar midfielder Alexandra Popp fired into the back of the net 11 minutes in.

Morocco showed some sign of retaliation as they finally managed to break through the German backline and fire away at keeper Merle Frohms to no avail.

But, Gemrany’s persistent gegen-pressing and discipline proved too much for Morocco as Alexandra Popp popped one in the back of the goal again, to make her the fourth-joint highest goalscorer in German women’s football history.

One would assume that the bleeding would stop with the couple, but it was merely a prelude to what was to come in the second half.

Germany kicked it up yet another notch as 22-year-old Kiara Buh bagged her first World Cup goal a mere 35 seconds into the second half.

Throughout the half, Germany maintained complete control as they hit the woodwork three times as well.

Moroccon captain Ghizlane Chebbak broke through the defence in a desperate attempt to clinch her team’s first-ever World Cup goal but was ruled offside.

Then onwards, it was sheer domination from the Germans who forced Morocco into conceding two own goals as well as finding the back of the net yet again, to end the game 6-0.

On top of the dominant attacking performance, Germany also managed to keep a clean sheet. This extends die Nationalelf’s streak to 5 consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Stage matches where they haven’t conceded a single goal.