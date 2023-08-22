Former United Skipper Gary Neville Slams Manchester United's "Horrible" Handling Of Mason Greenwood's Investigation

The Mason Greenwood saga may have finally come to an end, but that has not excused Manchester United from receiving backlash, even from one of their very own as former United skipper and defender Gary Neville lashed out on the club’s irresponsible and questionable handling of the entire situation.

Manchester United announced on Monday that they have mutually agreed with Greenwood to part ways and allow the Englishman to pursue his career away from Old Trafford, following the verdict of an almost seven-month investigation, after charges against the player, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February.

The decision regarding Greenwood’s future with the club was supposed to have been released before the start of the club’s PL campaign this season, but it was delayed due to the club’s decision to discuss the best course of action with the women’s team as well, who were away in Australia playing for the Lionesses in the FIFA Women’s Word Cup.

United have said “based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged", adding: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United."

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Neville, 48, who made 602 appearances for United, added: “The process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant situations, and difficult situations like this, it requires strong authoritative leadership. And that comes from the very top. Manchester United don’t have that."

Talking about the severity of the situation, Neville said, “On an issue like domestic abuse on violence against women, it brings me to a third point, that there needs to be independence. It shouldn’t be that Manchester United are judge and jury on such a significant issue. Not just for themselves, but also for the game.

“People talk about the reputation of Manchester United, but it’s the Premier League here as well. My view is on issues of this importance and severity, they should be dealt with independently because it’s clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and ability to deal with this situation - it’s been well above their experience and ability," concluded Neville.