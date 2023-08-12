France Star Ousmane Dembele Leaves Barcelona to Join PSG Unitl 2028

Barcelona’s France forward Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Saturday.

Barcelona said they had reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele’s transfer for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million).

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud," Ousmane Dembele said after joining PSG.

“We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be an important and committed player for our club," said Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players. We are proud to be able to bring another French World Cup winner to Paris Saint-Germain as we enter a new great era for our Club," he added.

Dembele, 26, last year extended his contract with the Spanish champions until June 2024 after his previous deal expired. He won three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups in six years.

Dembele started his playing career at French side Stade Rennais, making his debut in the 2015–16 season before moving to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund where he had been one of the most promising young attacking players in the Bundesliga. The Frenchman leaves Barca after 185 appearances and 62 goals, and having won three league titles, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembele consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.

His arrival to PSG comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. Dembele joins new signings Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Lee Kang-in, Hugo Ekitike, Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Ugarte at PSG. The club sacked manager Christophe Galtier in July and replaced the Frenchman with former Barca and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

