France vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers Live Coverage on Live TV Online

France is set to begin the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign and will square off against the Netherlands in the opening Group B fixture. The high-voltage encounter is slated to be held on March 25 at the Stade de France in Paris. Both France and the Netherlands enjoyed a more-than-decent outing in their previous showpiece event- the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While the French brigade finished the campaign as the runners-up, the Dutch side was knocked out of the quarter-final by Lionel Messi-led Argentina, who eventually won the title.

The French squad is expected to see some modifications with star players like Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane announcing their international retirement following the Qatar World Cup. Manager Didier Deschamps will put more focus on introducing a number of fresh talents. Among others, Kolo Muani can turn out to be a crucial component for the team thanks to his red-hot form in club football. The Netherlands have also seen the emergence of several promising footballers. The Dutch defence, however, will be powered by the experienced duo of Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt.

Ahead of Saturday’s UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands will be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands will take place on March 25, Saturday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match France vs Netherlands be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands will be played at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands begin?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast France vs Netherlands UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

France vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the France vs Netherlands UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

France vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

France vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, T. Hernandez, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Cillessen, Timber, de Light, van Dijk, Ake, de Roon, de Jong, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, Weghorst, Gakpo

Read all the Latest Sports News here