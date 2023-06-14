France's President Emmanuel Macron to 'Push' Kylian Mbappe to Stay at Paris Saint-Germain

With Kylian Mbappe’s future becoming a major point of concern yet again, France president Emmanuel Macron has once again decided to step in. Macron said on Wednesday he would ‘try to push’ for Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier last year, when Mbappe was on the verge of leaving for Real Madrid as his deal with PSG was due to expire, Macron intervened and convinced the French player to extend his stay in his native country.

Now, Mbappe has informed PSG yet again of his desire to not extend his contract beyond 2024, meaning he would be eligible to sign a pre-contract with any team in six months’ time, PSG are hoping to sell Mbappe, but Macron has other plans.

Asked by a young PSG fan on the sidelines of the VivaTech exhibition in Paris, Macron said he had “no scoop" on the future of Mbappe.

“But I will try to push for" the France captain to stay, Macron continued in a light-hearted exchange.

Mbappe’s future at PSG is in serious doubt after the striker told AFP he had never discussed extending his contract with the club beyond next year.

It’s a similar scenario when Mbappe was previously due to become a free agent and sign a deal with Madrid

Mbappe and his entourage spoke out the day after he sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

That immediately raised the spectre of the 24-year-old forward, one of the most coveted players in world football, following Lionel Messi out of Parc des Princes this summer because if Qatar-owned PSG do not cash in by selling him now, he could leave for nothing at the end of next season.

Last year, Mbappe made the startling revelation that he had talked over his potential transfer to Real Madrid with Macron, saying he appreciated the “good advice" of the French president, who wanted the PSG star to stay in France.

With inputs from AFP