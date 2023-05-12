Frank Lampard Calls Up Chelsea’s Under-14s Captain To Train With Senior Team

Frank Lampard hasn’t had a great start at Stamford Bridge since he replaced Graham Potter as the Chelsea manager. The Blues lost their first six matches under Lampard. Chelsea managed to end their six-match losing streak under their caretaker boss against Bournemouth on May 6. Now Chelsea is looking to build over that win and are preparing for their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

On the eve of that clash, Frank Lampard has grabbed the headlines with his tremendous gesture for Chelsea’s Under-14s captain Charlie Holland. Lampard called up Holland to train with the first team.

Video of Chelsea’s training in which Holland also participated has gone viral. In the video, Holland can be seen jogging alongside the likes of Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic. Holland had recently led Chelsea’s Under-14s team to an impressive 5-0 victory over Fulham in the Albert Phelan Cup South final. So, it looks like Lampard decided to reward the talented teenager with an opportunity to impress the club bosses.

Fans have praised this move to invite Charlie Holland for training alongside Chelsea’s first team. One fan tweeted, “Not sure when was the last time we saw young involvement with first team, good gesture from Chelsea to reward performances.”

Wow, according to @chelseayouth Chelsea U14s captain Charlie Holland is the new face here in 1st team training this morning.Not sure when last time was we saw that young involvement with 1st team, good gesture from Chelsea to reward performances pic.twitter.com/jEOjToHsWG — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) May 11, 2023

“It was Frank Lampard today who called up Charlie Holland, the under 14s captain, to train with the first team. Everything about this is so positive and all-round wonderful, you just know Frank is such a top man, so grateful he is Chelsea through and through,” read another tweet.

It was Frank Lampard today that called up Charlie Holland the under 14s captain 🥰 to train with the 1st team. Everything about this is so positive and all round wonderful, you just know Frank is such a top man, so grateful he is Chelsea through and through 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/E1jqbib0HW— Gemma (@Gemma_Manns) May 11, 2023

Frank Lampard had invested in young talent during his first stint as Chelsea manager. The former Chelsea star had backed the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Lampard may be looking to the same with Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Charlie Holland. In fact, Badiashile had done very well in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth. It remains to be seen if he will start for Chelsea in the upcoming games.

Lampard has indicated of late that no player is guaranteed a place in the team for the remainder of the season.