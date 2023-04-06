Frank Lampard Returns as Chelsea's Caretaker Manager Until the End of 2022-23 Season

Chelsea have re-appointed former star midfielder Frank Lampard as their caretaker manager until the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season. Lampard had earlier managed the club between 2019 and 2021, before being sacked by the club.

The Blues had recently parted ways with Graham Potter after the club’s abysmal performances in the Premier League saw them fall into the bottom half of the standings, followed a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

The West London club have appointed Lampard on a temporary basis, and they will continue to look for a long-term option. As per reports, they are currently in contact with Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently fired by Bayern Munich and ex-Spain coach Luis Enrique.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Frank Lampard has been named Caretaker Manager until the end of the season," read the club statement.

“The move marks a return to Stamford Bridge for Frank who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the Blues, winning the Premier League on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League in Munich. He managed the club for 84 games, including guiding us to an FA Cup final," the statement informed further.

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season.

Lampard had been relieved as coach of Everton earlier in January with the Merseyside club struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, skirting dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali believe that Lampard is the right man to lead the club during their transition after Potter’s sacking and until a permanent coach is unveiled.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line," the statement read further.

“We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games," they added.

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the league standings, with 39 points from 29 matches ahead of their next test against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

