CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MS DhoniRavindra JadejaWTC FinalIPL FinalSalman Khan
Home » Football » French Defender Benjamin Pavard Seeks Bayern Munich Exit: Reports
1-MIN READ

French Defender Benjamin Pavard Seeks Bayern Munich Exit: Reports

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

AFP

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 22:05 IST

Berlin, Germany

Benjamin Pavard (AFP Image)

Benjamin Pavard (AFP Image)

Benjamin Pavard has made over 150 appearances for the club, winning the 2019-20 Champions League with Bayern.

French international defender Benjamin Pavard has told bosses at Bayern Munich he wants to leave the perennial Bundesliga champions, according to reports in German media Tuesday.

Pavard, 27, notified the club he did not intend to extend his contract beyond the end of the coming season, according to German daily Bild.

The defender is also said to have informed Bayern management of his desire to move to another club this summer, broadcaster Sky reported.

Versatile Pavard has a number of suitors among Europe’s footballing elite, including Spanish champions Barcelona, Sky reported.

Pavard won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia, scoring a spectacular goal in a 4-3 victory over Argentina in the round of 16.

The Frenchman joined Bayern the following season from German rivals Stuttgart, following their relegation from the Bundesliga in 2019.

top videos

    Since then Pavard has made over 150 appearances for the club, winning the 2019-20 Champions League with Bayern.

    Bayern Munich sealed their 11th-straight Bundesliga title over the weekend at the end of an otherwise disappointing campaign that cost club executives Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic their jobs.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Aditya Maheshwari
    Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Benjamin Pavard
    2. bayern munich
    first published:May 30, 2023, 22:05 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 22:05 IST